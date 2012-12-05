版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 06:36 BJT

President Obama, House Speaker Boehner discuss "fiscal cliff"-aide

WASHINGTON Dec 5 U.S. President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, locked in a stalemate over the "fiscal cliff," spoke by telephone this afternoon, a Boehner spokesman said.

The spokesman offered no additional information, but the conversation marked the first time in a week that the two key figures talked to each other in the drive for a bipartisan deal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐