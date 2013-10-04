Shutdown slows U.S. bilateral talks to fight offshore tax dodgers

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 4 The federal government
shutdown has interrupted U.S. efforts to negotiate agreements
with other countries on implementing an anti-tax evasion law
that is to take effect next year, tax lawyers said on Friday.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), enacted in
2010, is to take effect next July. It will require foreign
financial institutions to tell the U.S. Internal Revenue Service
about Americans' offshore accounts worth more than $50,000.
To implement FATCA worldwide, the U.S. Treasury Department
is negotiating "intergovernmental agreements" (IGAs) with more
than 50 countries. Each pact would give financial institutions
in those foreign countries much more certainty about what they
must do to comply with FATCA.
IGA talks have stalled for now, said Michael Hirschfeld,
chairman of the American Bar Association tax section, blaming
the federal government shutdown now in its fourth day.
"Negotiations on the IGAs have taken a little bit of a
hiatus," he said during a panel discussion at a conference.
A Treasury Department spokeswoman could not immediately
confirm that FATCA negotiations were on hold, but said 80
percent of Treasury's workforce had been furloughed.
Treasury's shutdown contingency plan did not mention foreign
tax negotiations.
The start of FATCA has already been delayed twice, most
recently in July when Treasury officials said they wanted an
additional six months to finish hammering out IGAs.
"The shutdown obviously throws a monkey-wrench into all the
planning that takes place" on IGA negotiations, said John
Harrington, a former Treasury tax official who is now a partner
at law firm SNR Denton.
The shutdown's disruption "will inevitably slow things
down," he said.
At this stage in many of the IGA negotiations, the foreign
governments are deciding what work they need to do to finish a
deal with the United States.
In some cases, this may mean the shutdown would not have
much impact because Treasury officials are not involved, said
one lawyer familiar with the negotiations, who spoke anonymously
because the talks are ongoing.
From the U.S. perspective, "it's 'take it or leave it' for
foreign governments," he said of the IGA negotiations.