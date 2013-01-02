版本:
2013年 1月 2日

US House to vote on Senate 'fiscal cliff' bill Tuesday night -aide

WASHINGTON Jan 1 The U.S. House of Representatives will vote later on Tuesday on the Senate "fiscal cliff" bill to avoid massive tax hikes and spending cuts, a congressional aide said.

The Senate bill raises taxes on families earning more than $450,000 a year.
