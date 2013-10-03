UPDATE 3-Don't play with fire on U.S. debt, say policymakers worldwide

* U.S. Treasury warns of economic catastrophe
* IMF chief says default would ricochet worldwide
* Fed and ECB officials also express concerns
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 Top officials of U.S. and
international financial institutions ramped up warnings on
Thursday that failure to raise the U.S. debt ceiling to prevent
the world's largest economy from defaulting would deal a serious
blow worldwide.
The warnings from the U.S. Treasury, the head of the
International Monetary Fund and central bankers at home and
abroad amounted to a shot across the bow of lawmakers on Capitol
Hill whose failure to agree on a funding bill has already led to
a partial shutdown of the U.S. government.
The shutdown prompted growing concern of wider economic
consequences when it stretched into a third day on Thursday, and
President Barack Obama challenged Republicans to "stop this
farce" by allowing a straight vote on a spending bill. But both
sides in the standoff, triggered by Republican efforts to halt
Obama's healthcare reforms, appeared entrenched.
The Treasury said the United States could fall into its
deepest recession since the Great Depression if Congress does
not raise the $16.7 trillion cap on government borrowing soon.
The U.S. government spends a lot more than it takes in, so
not raising the debt limit would leave it unable to pay all its
bills, which range from pensions for the elderly to interest on
money borrowed from China.
Default could lead borrowing costs for businesses and
households to skyrocket, while stock prices might plunge.
"A default would be unprecedented and has the potential to
be catastrophic," the Treasury said. "The negative spillovers
could reverberate around the world."
Economists say the biggest risk is that America might miss
debt payments, setting off panic on Wall Street.
Many analysts speculate that the Treasury would give
preference to some bills over others in an attempt to keep that
from happening, but a senior Treasury official told journalists
on Thursday it would be impossible to prioritize payments on
debt, as some Republicans on Capitol Hill have proposed.
The government shutdown that started on Tuesday has put
hundreds of thousands of government employees out of work.
Default would be worse, however. The Treasury says that if
Congress does not raise the statutory debt limit, it will run
out of room to borrow by Oct. 17, at which time it will be down
to its last $30 billion, which could be exhausted within weeks.
"No one knows with certainty how bad the consequences are if
we cross the line," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told the Fox
Business Network.
The Congressional Budget Office expects the United States
could start defaulting on at least some obligations between Oct.
22 and the end of the month. Large debt payments loom on Oct. 24
and Oct. 31.
THINKING THE UNTHINKABLE
Global financial leaders are concerned a U.S. crisis could
slam economies across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas just
as the world is making an uneven and uncertain recovery from the
2007-2009 recession.
U.S. Treasury debt, long deemed risk-free, is
the foundation of the global financial system. Assets around the
world use U.S. Treasuries as a benchmark for their value.
"It is mission-critical that this be resolved as soon as
possible," IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in a speech.
"Failure to raise the debt ceiling ... could seriously damage
not only the U.S. economy but the entire global economy."
Concerns over America's political dysfunction are likely to
dominate semi-annual meetings of the IMF next week in
Washington, which will bring together finance ministers and
central bankers from around the world.
Lew repeated the Obama administration's position that it
will not negotiate with Republicans over the debt ceiling.
"We cannot be in a constant threat of shutting down the
government or not paying our bills," Lew said. "We need to
engage in meaningful negotiation and meaningful compromise. But
we have to be done with this brinkmanship."
Investors are already startled. U.S. stocks fell
nearly 1 percent on Wednesday and are down more than 2 percent
since Sept. 18.
"There is a lot of uncertainty, it makes people very
nervous. It creates a lot of, maybe, distrust about government's
ability to actually lead this country," San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams said in San Diego.
Williams warned of the risk of undermining of confidence in
the U.S. economy and the dollar.
"Risking the U.S. Treasury market and the global trust in
the U.S. Treasury market is very frightening," he said.
Christian Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank's
Governing Council, said he could not imagine that the United
States would default on its debts.
"We've got an event that is creating a risk for American
growth, a serious risk if it lasts too long ... and given the
importance of the American economy, a global risk," he said on
BFM Business TV. "I don't dare imagine that will happen."
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher
similarly said a default would be "unthinkable."
"The world - or, at least, our thinking about the world - is
never the same again," he said.