White House says Obama would veto House Republican budget bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama would veto a stop-gap government funding plan from Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives that defunds Obamacare health reforms, the White House said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the White House Office of Management and Budget said Obama would veto the bill "because it advances a narrow ideological agenda that threatens our economy and the interests of the middle class."

