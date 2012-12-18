版本:
US House vote on fiscal cliff plan could be this week- Republican

A vote on a U.S. House of Representatives Republican plan to avert the fiscal cliff could come as early as this week, according to a Republican lawmaker.

Leader Eric Cantor told a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday morning that a vote on a Republican plan to avoid some $600 billion in taxes and spending could be this week, U.S. Representative Paul Broun told Reuters.

Earlier, a congressional aide said the plan would prevent taxes from rising on incomes below $1 million.

