U.S. Senate approves bill to avert 'fiscal cliff'

WASHINGTON Jan 1 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, two hours after a Dec. 31 deadline had lapsed, approved legislation aimed at averting the "fiscal cliff" by stopping most tax hikes and across-the-board spending cuts that were due to begin with the new year.

The House of Representatives still must approve the measure, possibly on Tuesday.
