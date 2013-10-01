U.S. House passes emergency funding bill despite veto threat

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives late on Monday approved another emergency funding bill that the Democratic-led Senate is certain to reject, moving the government closer to a Tuesday shutdown.

By a mostly partisan vote of 228-201, the House passed the measure and sent it to the Senate where new Obamacare provisions included in the bill are expected to be killed.

If the two chambers cannot agree within the next few hours on legislation to provide government funding, agencies will begin shutting many programs on Tuesday, the start of the new fiscal year.