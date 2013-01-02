版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 10:48 BJT

U.S. 'fiscal cliff' bill sails through House test vote

WASHINGTON Jan 1 A bill to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" by canceling most scheduled tax hikes and delaying spending cuts cleared a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming margin, indicating strong support for final passage in a vote expected later on Tuesday.

The House voted 408-10 to approve a rule allowing for consideration of the fiscal cliff bill that was passed by the Senate early on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐