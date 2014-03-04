Pentagon budget scraps two Lockheed satellites, postpones others

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Defense Department
said its 2015 budget request includes $7.2 billion for
satellites and other space-based programs but saves $2.1 billion
over the next five years by scrapping plans for two Lockheed
Martin Corp communications satellites.
Given difficult budget pressures, the Pentagon said the Air
Force decided to skip buying the seventh and eighth Advanced
Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellites that Lockheed was
slated to build.
It said it also planned to postpone work on two Global
Positioning System III satellites, also to be built by Lockheed,
until after fiscal 2019, since the GPS satellites already in
orbit were lasting longer than forecast.