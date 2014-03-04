Pentagon budget scraps two Lockheed satellites, postpones others

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Defense Department said its 2015 budget request includes $7.2 billion for satellites and other space-based programs but saves $2.1 billion over the next five years by scrapping plans for two Lockheed Martin Corp communications satellites.

Given difficult budget pressures, the Pentagon said the Air Force decided to skip buying the seventh and eighth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellites that Lockheed was slated to build.

It said it also planned to postpone work on two Global Positioning System III satellites, also to be built by Lockheed, until after fiscal 2019, since the GPS satellites already in orbit were lasting longer than forecast.