Businesses concerned about 'fiscal cliff' - Wells Fargo

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Business customers are slowing down their activity due to uncertainty about fiscal policy in Washington, but consumers have shown little reaction so far, Wells Fargo & Co's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Corporate America is urging the U.S. government to avert a year-end "fiscal cliff" - possible spending cuts and higher taxes in early 2013 that could trigger a recession. About a dozen top U.S. CEOs are scheduled to meet on Wednesday with President Barack Obama to discuss the issue.
"There's no question that the uncertainty creates some sort of a pall on the overall economic growth and therefore on our business," Wells CFO Tim Sloan said at an investor conference in New York.
Small and large businesses are concerned about the uncertainty on tax policy, Sloan said. Consumer spending, though, has continued to increase, partly because of improvements in the housing market, he said.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).