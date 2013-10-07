UPDATE 1-Obama won't negotiate under threat of debt default -aide

WASHINGTON Oct 7 White House officials were
firm on Monday that President Barack Obama would not negotiate
with congressional Republicans under the threat of a debt
default and repeated that it is up to Congress to raise the U.S.
borrowing cap.
"There has never been a period where you have a serious
faction or a serious strategy by one political party ... to use
the threat of default as the main tactic in extracting policy,"
White House National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling
said at a Politico breakfast.
Sperling spoke a day after House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, a Republican, took a hard line on the deadlock
that has shut down the government and threatens an unprecedented
default as early as Oct. 17, saying he would not raise the debt
limit without a concession from the president.
Holding up an increase in the debt limit in exchange for
political concessions would set a dangerous precedent, Sperling
said.
"You know how this goes," he said. "It will be used time and
again, and there will be payback if there is a Republican
president."
Sperling and White House Council of Economic Advisers
Chairman Jason Furman said there is no easy recourse if Congress
does not raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. The White House
believes that language in the U.S. Constitution does not give
the president authority to raise the debt limit unilaterally.