White House: 'We're far from a deal' to end fiscal impasse

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
WASHINGTON Oct 15 White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday that negotiations in the Senate are making progress toward ending a fiscal impasse but "we're far from a deal at this point.
With time running out until a Thursday deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling or face a debt default, the White House was hopeful the Senate would provide a path out of the crisis.
"We're encouraged by the progress that we've seen in the Senate, but we're far from a deal at this point," Carney told reporters.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program