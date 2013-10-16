Obama backs Senate debt deal, urges Congress to approve it swiftly -White House

WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama
quickly endorsed a Senate deal aimed at averting a U.S. debt
default and ending a government shutdown on Wednesday and wants
Congress to approve it swiftly, the White House said.
Spokesman Jay Carney, briefing reporters on Obama's reaction
to the bipartisan Senate deal that emerged on Capitol Hill, said
the agreement will reopen the government and remove the threat
of a debt default.
He said the United States is close to the point where the
Treasury Department cannot borrow new money to meet its debt
obligations, which is why Congress needs to move fast.