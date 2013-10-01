Obama would veto House Republican 'piecemeal' spending bills -White House

WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama would
veto piecemeal bills that would restore funding only to certain
parts of the government like federal parks, veterans programs
and the District of Columbia rather than a broad government
spending bill, White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said on
Tuesday.
"These piecemeal efforts are not serious, and they are no
way to run a government," Brundage said in a statement, noting
the White House wants the House to pass a bill that would
continue funding government without any unrelated policy
measures attached.
"The President and the Senate have been clear that they
won't accept this kind of game-playing, and if these bills were
to come to the President's desk, he would veto them," she said.
She was speaking after the government was shut down
following failure by Congress to agree on spending for the
fiscal year that began on Tuesday.