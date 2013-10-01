版本:
Obama would veto House Republican 'piecemeal' spending bills -White House

WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama would veto piecemeal bills that would restore funding only to certain parts of the government like federal parks, veterans programs and the District of Columbia rather than a broad government spending bill, White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said on Tuesday.

"These piecemeal efforts are not serious, and they are no way to run a government," Brundage said in a statement, noting the White House wants the House to pass a bill that would continue funding government without any unrelated policy measures attached.

"The President and the Senate have been clear that they won't accept this kind of game-playing, and if these bills were to come to the President's desk, he would veto them," she said.

She was speaking after the government was shut down following failure by Congress to agree on spending for the fiscal year that began on Tuesday.
