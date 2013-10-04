Obama would veto latest 10 Republican spending bills

WASHINGTON Oct 4 The White House said on Friday that President Barack Obama would veto the latest series of Republican spending bills designed to restart selected services amid the government shutdown, echoing veto threats made on similar House of Representatives measures earlier this week.

"The administration strongly opposes House passage of piecemeal fiscal year 2014 appropriations legislation that restores only very limited activities," the White House said in a statement.

"Consideration of appropriations bills in this fashion is not a serious or responsible way to run the United States government," the White House said.