UPDATE 1-U.S. government workers feel sting of being 'non-essential'

By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. government shutdown
has divided hundreds of thousands of workers into those
classified as critically important and others seen as less so,
bruising egos and leaving many grappling with the financial toll
of unpaid leave.
"I'm heading in to be non-essential," said one Environmental
Protection Agency worker on the metro transit system on Tuesday
as she joined many others going to work just to cancel meetings,
lock up files and set out-of-office messages on email and voice
mail.
The U.S. government shut down for the first time in 17 years
after Congress failed to agree on a budget, splitting federal
workers into a painful pecking order of "essential" employees
who have to keep working and "non-essential" workers sent on
unpaid leave.
Some 800,000 to 1 million federal employees nationally are
expected to be furloughed because of the shutdown. They will be
required to suspend work-related activity, including checking
email or using work-issued phones and laptops, until lawmakers
break the political stalemate and pass a spending bill.
It's unclear how long that will last and how many employees
will receive retroactive paychecks.
"All of us were told not to report to work. We can't even
report to campus to water our plants," said Suzanne Kerba, a
health communications specialist at the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Pinning the "preventable" shutdown on Republicans, President
Barack Obama wrote to federal workers on Tuesday, saying they do
valued work "in a political climate that, too often in recent
years, has treated you like a punching bag."
Obama and his fellow Democrats have rejected Republican
efforts to use the funding impasse as leverage to change the
president's signature healthcare law, known as "Obamacare."
Federal employees whose work has been labeled not essential
have been hit hard as political dysfunction repeatedly stifles
negotiations between Democrats, who control the Senate, and
Republicans, who lead the House of Representatives.
Many offices have had long-standing freezes on hiring new
staff and have not been able to offer raises to keep up with the
growing cost of living for several years, workers say.
For many employees, Tuesday's furloughs are the second time
this year they have been sent home without pay. The first
furloughs resulted from across-the-board government spending
cuts known as the "sequester," also prompted by disagreements in
Congress over federal spending.
"As a government employee, I feel like a scapegoat and a
pawn in a political game. And I sort of feel like government
workers are chopped liver," said Ken Carroll, director of the
Fair Housing Assistance Program Division at the Department of
Housing and Urban Development, who was furloughed for several
days earlier this year.
'NON-EXCEPTED' = NOT EXCEPTIONAL?
The divide of employees along "essential" and
"non-essential" lines added to the hurt even as the officials
started to use the gentler terms of "excepted" and
"non-excepted."
"I recognize how hurtful the label 'non-excepted' can be -
all those who work at NIH are exceptional!" National Institutes
of Health Director Francis Collins wrote in a note to his
workers on Tuesday, seeking to boost morale as he confirmed that
the majority of NIH workers would be furloughed.
Most government agencies similarly sent the majority of
their workers home on Tuesday, including the Environmental
Protection Agency, the Internal Revenue Service and NASA.
Federal employees described confusing and sometimes messy
rollouts of notifications over the past few days of who was and
was not essential - with some employees trying to argue their
work's importance was underestimated.
Washington kicked into gear to support the troubled workers
as "shutdown hoedown" parties, and all-day happy hour offers
sprang up around the city.
Yoga, pilates and martial arts studios offered free or
discounted classes, while shops and restaurants gave out free
food and snacks. One suburban restaurant even said it would
charge members of Congress double for coffee, while offering
free cups to government workers.
FEELING THE FINANCIAL PAIN
While some furloughed workers said they were going to treat
the time off as a vacation - planning to hit the gym, catch up
on house chores or devote more time to hobbies - financial
concerns weighed on many.
"The furlough will hit home," said Michael Bloom, an adviser
on sustainability and green buildings at the General Services
Administration in Chicago, who is the main earner in a family of
four. "We are OK if the shutdown lasts a couple days, but if it
lasts two weeks, that missing paycheck is a mortgage payment."
Maria Njoku, a furloughed administrative worker at the
Pentagon, said she was still recovering financially from her
earlier unpaid leave this year and was planning to reschedule
her upcoming mobile phone and cable TV payments.
Labor unions that represent federal employees excoriated
lawmakers on Tuesday for allowing the shutdown to occur, urging
Congress to approve legislation to ensure that furloughed
federal workers are eventually compensated.
Non-essential workers received back pay after the 1995-1996
government shutdown.
"We appeal to House leadership to put an end to this
dangerous circus," Laborers International Union of North America
President Terry O'Sullivan said. "And Congress must then make
the federal employees who have been victims whole by providing
full back pay."