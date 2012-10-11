UPDATE 2-Goldman CEO: I'll pay 5 pct more tax for budget deal

By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON Oct 11 Goldman Sachs Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein on Thursday became the latest big-name business
leader to pledge to pay a steeper tax rate - 5 percent more, he
said - in exchange for a long-term bipartisan deal in Congress
to keep the country from falling off the "fiscal cliff."
Blankfein is part of a group of corporate executives who
have raised nearly $30 million to support a deal to avoid the
nearly $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts set to take
effect at the end of the year.
Asked if he would pay 5 percent more in taxes if it became
necessary for Congress to reach a deal, he said "Of course ... I
don't know anybody who wouldn't."
Blankfein, who characterized his political views as "center
left," was interviewed Thursday along with Erskine Bowles and
Alan Simpson on CNBC.
Blankfein also said there would be a "huge" positive impact
on the economy if a bipartisan compromise were reached.
"I'd be a buyer of the market," he said.
Simpson and Bowles were co-chairs of a bipartisan commission
established by President Barack Obama that in December, 2010
came up with a comprehensive proposal to reduce the budget
deficit, which has been topping $1 trillion for several years.
The commission's report has some support among Democrats and
Republicans as a deficit-reduction model, though when it was
initially proposed, Obama did not act on it and most House
Republicans opposed it.
Both Simpson and Bowles have been traveling the country with
the corporate group to push for a similar proposal.
They are also trying to sway a group of Senators known as
the "Gang of Eight," - four Democrats and Republicans each, who
are working on a bipartisan deal and have embraced the model.
Despite the push for a broad deficit-cutting deal to avoid
the fiscal cliff, Congress has put off any decisions until after
the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.
That will leave lawmakers only a few weeks to act before the
automatic cuts and tax increases are triggered under a budget
law passed by Congress in 2011.
Budget and tax issues are expected to be among the big
issues addressed during Thursday night's vice presidential
debate. [See: ID:nL1E8LA85K]
DIVERSE BUSINESS GROUPS
The business community, while eager for lower taxes,
splinters over the specifics of which tax breaks to eliminate.
More than half of all businesses are not corporations like
Goldman Sachs, but are organized so they pay taxes at
individuals' rates. These include small businesses, as well as
bigger firms like law firms and hedge funds.
"Everyone is more comfortable giving away someone else's
money," said Dirk Von Dongen, president of the National
Association of Wholesalers and Distributors, whose make-up
includes 60 percent of pass-through businesses.
Another skeptic is Brian Reardon, a former economic adviser
to Republicans and now head of a trade group lobbying for such
businesses.
"The challenge with that assumption is it assumes you raise
rates and get more revenues that is going to go to deficit
reduction," Reardon said.
The corporate tax rate is not changing at the end of the
year, though most individual income taxes could increase. Both
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney support lowering the
top 35 percent statutory rate.