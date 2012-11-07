版本:
US Senate Democrats won't 'mess with Social Security'-Reid

WASHINGTON Nov 7 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Wednesday reaffirmed his opposition to tinkering with the Social Security retirement program in pushing for a bipartisan deficit-reduction deal.

"We are not going to mess with Social Security," Reid told reporters as he left a post-election news conference that he used to call for cooperation between the two parties in dealing with U.S. fiscal woes.

