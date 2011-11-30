Canada finance minister urges Europe to act quickly

NEW YORK Nov 30 The ongoing European debt
crisis is threatening the global economy and must be dealt with
swiftly and decisively, Canada's finance minister Jim Flaherty
said at a conference on Wednesday.
Flaherty said European leaders needed to implement a
solution powerful enough to stop the spread of the crisis.
"They have not done so yet," he added.
Flaherty said countries need to adopt quick fiscal reform
to address ballooning budget deficits.
"Governments around the world must all live within their
means," Flaherty said. "These aren't abstract economic
theories.
Speaking at the Toronto Financial Services Day conference,
Flaherty said Canada had taken the necessary steps to stabilize
its financial system during the 2008 crisis, but that the
country still needed a national securities regulator. He said
once the Canadian Supreme Court approved it, the government
would move quickly to have a securities regulator operating
sometime in 2012.