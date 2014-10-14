American Airlines Boeing makes emergency landing after wall panels come loose

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 An American Airlines Inc
plane made an emergency landing in San Francisco on
Monday after a number of interior wall panels came loose
mid-flight, an airline spokesman said.
The flight, carrying 184 passengers and six crew, was en
route for Dallas when the panels started to split at the seams,
making a loud popping sound, American Airlines spokesman Matt
Miller said.
The plane was a Boeing 757, according to flight
tracking website FlightAware.com.
The captain initially said the plane would continue to
Dallas as the cabin never lost pressure and oxygen masks did not
deploy, Miller said. But after inspecting the panels he decided
to return to San Francisco.
No one was injured and the plane landed safely around 2:15
p.m., (2115 GMT) Miller said.
A passenger, James Wilson, told a local NBC channel people
in the cabin started to scream when the panels peeled away.
Miller said the panels appeared to have come loose due to a
blown air duct, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration
had been contacted and an investigation launched.
The plane was taken out of service upon landing. The
passengers remain in San Francisco and are scheduled to fly out
on Tuesday morning, Miller said.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner, editing by John Stonestreet)