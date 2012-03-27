UPDATE 1-JetBlue flight diverted after captain falls ill -airline

March 27 A JetBlue flight from New York to Las
Vegas was diverted to Texas on Tuesday due to a captain's
medical emergency, the airline reported, and police said the FBI
was investigating the incident.
Flight 191, with 135 passengers on board, was about 3 1/2
hours into the flight when the pilot in command diverted to
Amarillo due to "a medical situation involving the captain,"
JetBlue said in a statement.
"Another captain, traveling off duty, entered the flight
deck prior to landing at Amarillo and took over the duties of
the ill crew member once on the ground," the statement said.
The ill crew member was removed from the aircraft and taken
to a local medical facility, Jet Blue said.
The plane, which took off from John F. Kennedy International
Airport in New York, had been scheduled to land at McCarran
International Airport in Las Vegas.
An Amarillo police spokeswoman declined to comment on the
incident but said her department was assisting the FBI on the
investigation. An FBI spokeswoman in Dallas could not
immediately be reached for comment.