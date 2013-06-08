Flight makes emergency New Jersey landing after encountering lightning

| NEWARK, N.J., June 8
made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International
Airport late Friday after encountering lightning after taking
off from Boston, according to an airline spokesman.
JetBlue flight 425, headed to West Palm Beach, Fla., with
148 passengers and five crew members, encountered lightning
after taking off from Boston's Logan International Airport at
8:54 p.m. EDT (00:54 Saturday GMT).
"In an abundance of caution the captain chose to divert to
the New York area," said JetBlue spokesman Sebastian White.
The Airbus A320 plane was flying through Andrea, a
post-tropical storm which dumped more than five inches (12.7 cm)
of rain in some parts of New York's Long Island.
After circling over John F. Kennedy International Airport in
Queens, N.Y., the plane landed at 11:04 p.m. EDT (03:04 Saturday
GMT) at Newark's airport, where the weather was clearer, the
spokesman said.
No injuries were reported. Passengers were put on another
plane and flown to their final destination in Florida.
White could not immediately confirm whether the plane
sustained damage, as it was not clear if it was struck by
lightning. He said the maintenance staff at Newark's airport
would examine the plane before returning it to service.
A Federal Aviation Administration official was not
immediately available for comment.