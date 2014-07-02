U.S. investigators will not reopen TWA Flight 800 crash probe

WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it will not
reconsider its finding that the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800 was
caused by a fuel tank explosion.
Former NTSB investigator Henry Hughes has said he believes a
bomb or a missile caused the Boeing Co 747 to crash into
the Atlantic Ocean off New York's Long Island, killing all 230
people on board.
The NTSB concluded in 2000 that the jet broke apart and
crashed because of an explosion in the center fuel tank, likely
caused by faulty wiring.
"After a thorough review of all the information provided by
the petitioners, the NTSB denied the petition in its entirety
because the evidence and analysis presented did not show the
original findings were incorrect," the agency said.
Hughes had petitioned the agency in June 2013 to reconsider
its investigation, saying the initial probe was flawed.
"The witness statements, the physical evidence and other
facts clearly show there was an explosion external to the
aircraft, not the center fuel tank," Hughes told reporters last
July.
He said the NTSB had discounted witness statements, radar
data, explosive traces and holes in the fuselage that pointed to
an external explosion such as a bomb or missile.
Hughes said he had raised these concerns years ago and
subsequently was moved from the aviation to highway
investigations before he retired.
The missile theory was one of many initially investigated by
the U.S. government after a number of witnesses said they saw a
streak of light move toward the plane before it crashed.
But the NTSB concluded that the witness descriptions of the
streak of light were consistent with the crippled flight of the
airplane after it had exploded at 13,700 feet (4,176 meters).
(Reporting by Eric Beech' Editing by Ros Krasny and Ken Wills)