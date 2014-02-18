CORRECTED-Several injured when Montana-bound United flight hits turbulence

(Corrects ticker symbol)
Feb 18 Three flight attendants and a number of
passengers were injured after a United Airlines flight
encountered severe turbulence as it approached a Montana
airport, an airline spokesman said on Tuesday.
One passenger, Bill Dahlin, told Billings television station
KTVQ there was a lot of screaming when the airplane dropped
sharply during its descent on Monday, and a woman struck her
head on the ceiling so hard a panel cracked.
The three flight attendants and two passengers were taken to
a hospital after the incident on the flight to Billings,
Montana, from Denver, Colorado, United said in a statement. One
flight attendant remained hospitalized on Tuesday, United said.
"Our primary focus is assisting our employees and passengers
who were injured, and our flight safety team will review what
happened," United said in its statement.
There were 114 passengers and five crew members aboard the
airplane, a Boeing 737-700, which left Denver just before midday
on Monday and landed in Billings at 1:23 p.m. local time, United
said.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by James
Dalgleish)