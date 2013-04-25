版本:
2013年 4月 26日

CME Group declares force majeure on Illinois River due to floods

CHICAGO, April 25 CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday declared force majeure at most terminals on the Illinois River as flooding halted the loading of corn and soybean barges.

Under exchange rules, if barges cannot be loaded at a majority of shipping stations, then shipments may be delayed for the duration of the problem.

