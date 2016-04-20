Houston schools to reopen Wednesday but flood warnings not yet lifted

April 20 Houston schools will reopen on
Wednesday after heavy rains and flooding killed at least six
people and forced the cancellation of classes for two days in
the country's fourth most populous city.
Flood waters that had blocked roads to downtown Houston and
other main areas of the city have mostly receded, and officials
said most people should be able to make it back to work.
The Houston Independent School District, the United States'
seventh largest, said it would reopen, though National Weather
Service flash flood watches and flood warnings remain in effect,
as more heavy rain was forecast for southeastern Texas and
southwestern Louisiana.
The weather service warned of potentially dangerous flooding
near swollen waterways after several inches of rain fell on
Tuesday, adding to Monday's deluge of as much as 18 inches (45
cm) in some areas of Harris County, which includes Houston.
Heavy storms that park atop the city in low winds can
overwhelm Houston's system of drainage channels that move water
back to the Gulf via the Houston Ship Channel, particularly if
the ground is already saturated.
The city faced similar widespread flooding during a Memorial
Day storm last year and Tropical Storm Allison's torrent in
2001.
All six of those killed since the storms began were found in
vehicles caught on flooded roadways, the Harris County Institute
of Forensic Sciences said.
About 183 houses had been damaged, Houston Mayor Sylvester
Turner told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that the city
was moving quickly to remove debris and set up shelters, with
about 20 inspection teams from City Hall having fanned out.
Fewer than 3,000 customers were without power in the Houston
area on Tuesday evening, a sharp decrease from more than 100,000
a day earlier, CenterPoint Energy said.
Texas oil fields and refineries around Galveston Bay were
not affected, though a gasoline-making unit at Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's joint-venture Deer Park refinery was shut for up
to six weeks, two sources said on Tuesday.
It was not clear if the outage was related to rains, said
the sources, who asked not to be identified because they were
not authorized to speak publicly about refinery operations.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)