Carnival says launches first fast wireless network for cruise ships

| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 3 Carnival Corp said
on Monday it is outfitting its cruise ships with a hybrid
wireless network that will provide guests more reliable and
faster connectivity at sea, one of the trickiest places on earth
to obtain Internet access.
The Wi-Fi service, a $10 million investment across
Carnival's fleet of 101 ships, is expected to boost revenue for
the world's largest cruise operator, though the company declined
to elaborate.
Called WiFi@sea, Carnival says the system is the first of
its kind in the cruise industry and that it will work in all
locations including mid-ocean. The system uses satellites and
land-based antennas installed along the company's cruise routes.
"What we have developed more than the antennas and the
satellites is the capability to be able to switch from one
technology to another smoothly," Ramon Millan, Carnival's global
chief information officer, said in an interview.
Jamie Cash, senior vice president of technology for World
Travel Holdings, a large cruise travel agency, said improved
connectivity at sea, where Internet service has been provided
through satellites, can be a big marketing tool.
"When you look at consumers today there is an expectation
that they're going to be always connected ... whether that is
sharing photos with friends or keeping tabs on colleagues while
they're on vacation," Cash said.
In tests, Internet speed was 10 times faster than the cruise
line's former satellite service and on par with speeds guests
are accustomed to at home, Millan said.
The software chooses the best option between Wi-Fi antennas
at port, long-range antennas on shore between ports, and a fleet
of advanced satellite systems over multiple frequency bands,
according to the company news release.
After a two-year pilot, the system, which includes new
shipboard antennas and hardware, was installed in the last few
weeks on the 10 ships the company sails in the Caribbean, Millan
said.
The system will be in place for ships on Alaskan voyages
next summer, and completed in the Mediterranean, Baltic, Western
European and Asian regions by 2016, the company said.
The pricing to guests will depend on the ship.
Prior to the new system, guests experienced interruptions of
Internet service from satellites while at sea, and difficulty
uploading video and high-quality images. Millan said passengers
increasingly want to share their experiences in real time using
social media and email, which the new system can accommodate.
(Editing by David Adams and Matthew Lewis)