Disney character performers in Florida object to media restrictions

TAMPA, Fla., June 5 A union for Walt Disney
World Resort character performers said it filed a charge with
the National Labor Relations Board on Friday objecting to a push
requiring them not to divulge which characters they portray in
any media, including social media.
In recent weeks, performers have been asked to agree, via an
electronic document, not to disclose their roles in television,
radio, print and social media outlets, according Donna-Lynne
Dalton, recording secretary and business agent for Teamsters
Local 385 in Orlando, Florida.
She said the push goes beyond longstanding practice at the
theme park and resort, where character performers are trained
not to identify themselves in a way that spoils the illusion.
"I support the company's position on maintaining the magic,"
said Dalton, herself a former Disney character performer. "But
having them sign off on confidentially is unacceptable."
For example, she said performers could be prevented from
detailing their work experience in a resume posted online.
Disney officials said the performers have always been
expected to maintain the integrity of the characters they
portray, and nothing had changed.
"We are proud of the important role our characters play in
the guest experience," said spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler in a
statement. "This guideline is consistent with our longstanding
expectation that Cast Members protect the magic for our guests."
The union said it had filed a grievance with Disney's labor
relations department, as well as with the NLRB office in Tampa,
Florida.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Sandra Maler)