FEATURE-Obesity research takes high-tech twist at Florida school

| ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept 28
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept 28 Freshmen at
Florida's Lakewood High School lined up against gold and black
gymnasium mats on Friday to have their height and weight
measured, an assessment to launch a novel study on fighting
teenage obesity with trendy new technology.
Researchers affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine, whose
network includes a Florida children's hospital near the school,
plan to use results of the screening to select about 50
overweight students and track their activity levels using the
Fitbit, a connected wristband.
Wearable technology, expected to take off next year when
Apple Inc introduces its health-oriented Apple Watch,
has shown mixed promise in research. Yet medical literature has
little to say about the effectiveness in adolescents, whose
obesity rates have quadrupled in the last 30 years, with nearly
one in five now being obese, according the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's cool. You can wear it and it measures your activity,"
said Dr. Raquel Hernandez, lead researcher and an assistant
professor of pediatrics at John Hopkins Medical School, who
works at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"It also can help the student know what they really are
doing," she added.
Students will synch their wristbands to MyFitnessPal, an app
that can also track their daily diet. Researchers are using
Fitbit tracking to examine sleep patterns as well.
When a youngster's activity level drops, researchers can
send a cell phone text or Twitter message, with real-time tips
on a healthy excursion or snack.
Funded by a $100,000 grant from the philanthropic arm of
insurer Florida Blue, the school-based program eliminates the
need to talk teenagers into trekking to the doctor's office.
"We are coming right to where they are," said program
coordinator Janelle Garcia, a health educator who hopes to
expand nationally if successful. "The goal is to test the
feasibility."
The focus is not on weight loss, but teaching healthy habits
at a critical age. Obese adolescents are much more likely to
become obese adults, and run the health risks of developing
diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.
Students will meet with nutrition counselors and fitness
experts twice a week, as well as attend after-school sessions
with a psychologist focused on behavioral change.
Such counseling is key, said Corby Martin, an associate
professor at Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical
Research Center. Simply wearing a fitness wristband doesn't
guarantee that adults will shed pounds, research has shown.
"The proliferation and availability of these devices and
apps doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to miraculously
help you lose body weight, increase your activity and be
healthier. That takes a lot of work," said Martin, a spokesman
for the Obesity Society, a scientific organization.
Teenagers and their parents may be reluctant to talk about
weight problems, the Florida researchers acknowledge.
"We are fully aware that this may make some families
uncomfortable," said Hernandez, who hopes an accompanying
schoolwide health initiative will destigmatize the topic.
On Friday morning, 14-year-old Sierra Mieczkowski saw little
downside as she arrived for a height and weight check and
slipped off her black sneakers, revealing mismatched socks.
The ninth-grader, who does not know whether she will be
selected for the study, said she tries to eat well and takes
frequent walks with her father.
But with a wearable fitness tracker, "I could see how much
I'm doing," she said, adding "and know how much I can improve."
