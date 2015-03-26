Florida debates gambling as big players lay down their bets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26 A bill to create two casino gambling "destination resorts" in south Florida divided the Republican-controlled statehouse on Thursday, with the expansion of craps, slot machines and high-stakes gaming opposed by family-oriented tourist attractions.

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp is lobbying for the resorts, supported by many leaders in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, where they would be built.

Proponents argue that Florida is losing billions in tourism revenue to Caribbean islands and states such as Mississippi that allow expanded gambling.

For years, they have faced opposition from long-standing attractions such as Walt Disney World, which regard expanded gaming as harmful to Florida's image as a family vacation spot.

A 316-page bill, receiving its first hearing in a House of Representatives committee on Thursday, would permit the two resorts, each with a minimum capital investment of $2 billion.

The state would be guaranteed annual payments of $175 million.

"Florida is already a tourist destination and vibrant visitation area, but it can do better - particularly in the trade show and convention areas," Las Vegas Sands Corp lobbyist Nick Iarossi told legislators.

Complicating matters is an expiring contract between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc, up for renegotiation between the governor and the tribe.

Some see the two casino resorts as a replacement for $250 million in annual revenue that could be lost when the Seminole deal ends in July.

Others fear it would permit additional gambling at seven tribal casinos, as well as at horse and dog racing tracks, some of which already have slots.

"The stakeholders are many," said bill sponsor Dana Young, a Tampa Republican.

She proposed a constitutional amendment forbidding further gambling expansion.

The proposal has divided powerful state business groups.

"Florida does not need the Las Vegas-style casinos," said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, advocating for renewal of the Seminole pact and no more.

"Now is exactly not the time to throw all that out and go the way of Nevada, go the way of Atlantic City."

The Associated Industries of Florida contends that casinos would bring new visitors and money.

The legislation faces long odds on passing before the legislative session ends in early May.

Florida Senate President Andy Gardiner, an Orlando-area Republican whose district includes Disney World and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has long been a staunch opponent of casinos. (Reporting by Letitia Stein. Editing by Andre Grenon)