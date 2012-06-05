UPDATE 1-Brazil's Odebrecht sues Florida over Cuba, Syria law

* State law bans govt deals with firms active in Cuba, Syria
* Only federal government can set foreign policy, suit says
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, June 5 The U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian
construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht
has filed a lawsuit challenging a recently signed Florida law
barring local governments from hiring companies that do business
in Cuba or Syria.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Miami federal court, claims
the measure is "unconstitutional and unenforceable" and argues
the federal government, not states, has the authority to enact
laws involving foreign policy.
Signed by Governor Rick Scott last month, the law drew
strong backing in the state's Republican-led legislature,
particularly from Cuban-American politicians in Miami who argued
Florida tax dollars should not be used to support dictatorships.
Scott, a Republican, later came under heavy criticism after
acknowledging the law would likely be difficult to implement
without federal approval, but he vowed to defend it against any
legal challenges.
Raoul Cantero, a Miami-based lawyer representing Odebrecht,
said the company filed the lawsuit hours after being notified by
Florida's Department of Transportation that the state plans to
enforce the law.
"Our view is it is illegal," he said.
Set to go into effect on July 1, the law prohibits state and
local governments from awarding contracts of $1 million or more
to any company that conducts business in Cuba or Syria. Both
countries are designated by the United States as state sponsors
of terrorism.
The law appeared to target Odebrecht USA, the South
Florida-based subsidiary of the Brazilian firm, which has
another subsidiary involved in a major upgrade to Cuba's Port of
Mariel near the capital, Havana.
Lane Wright, a Scott spokesman, declined to comment, saying
the governor's office had not seen a copy of the lawsuit.
Odebrecht argues in the lawsuit that federal regulations
"provide the federal Executive Branch with significant
flexibility regarding the implementation and application of
sanctions directed at Cuba, but do not authorize states to
enforce their own sanctions."
The U.S. subsidiary also claims that it is "remote and
distant from, and has no contact with, the corporate entity
involved in the expansion of the Cuban Port of Mariel or any
business operations in Cuba of any kind."
Odebrecht USA provides construction and engineering
services, focusing largely on public infrastructure and
transportation projects.
The company has been awarded 35 contracts with Florida state
agencies and local governments since 1990 worth $3.9 billion, it
said in the lawsuit. Among them was a project for a performing
arts center in Miami.
It is bidding on a proposed $700 million hotel and office
complex associated with the Miami airport.