Florida governor urged to pay costs of public records lawsuit

| TALLAHASSEE
TALLAHASSEE Aug 12 The head of Florida's main
open-government organization said Wednesday Governor Rick Scott
should personally pay the $700,000 settlement costs of a public
records lawsuit, rather than letting taxpayers pick up the tab.
Scott agreed to a state-paid settlement after Internet giant
Google was ordered to turn over relevant documents in a dispute
with a Tallahassee attorney who accused the governor's office of
secretly using private emails for state business.
"He's playing fast and loose with our Constitution and we're
paying the cost, both literally and figuratively," Barbara
Petersen, president of the First Amendment Foundation, said of
Scott.
Petersen noted that Scott, a wealthy former hospital
executive, spent about $71 million of his own money getting
elected.
Attorney Steven Andrews sued Scott and the state Cabinet
after the state decided in 2012 to buy a stately old house where
his office is located near the governor's mansion. While
defending his office contract Andrews discovered that the
governor and his staff had set up a series of private email
accounts in which they discussed official business.
He sued under the state's public records law to see the
emails about the real estate deal.
It was the governor's second so-called "sunshine law"
settlement in recent months. In June, the state agreed to pay
$55,000 to St. Petersburg attorney Matthew Weidner, some media
organizations and open-government advocates who sued over secret
communication in the firing of Florida Department of Law
Enforcement Commissioner Gerald Bailey late last year.
That case cost more than $225,000 in legal fees, not
counting costs for the governor's office.
Petersen estimated the tab will easily exceed $1 million for
the Andrews and Weidner cases. She said no other governor has
been sued over the "sunshine" provisions of the Constitution or
statutes going back more than 40 years.
Andrews said Scott got bad advice about the state's laws
when he and his staff secretly used a private server for emails
involving state business.
Scott spokeswoman Jackie Shutz noted that the settlement,
signed Aug. 5, contained an agreement that all public records
"have been produced in good faith" to Andrews.
"We settled and it was the right thing to do for the state,"
she added.
(Editing by David Adams and Eric Walsh)