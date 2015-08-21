Errors cited in death at Disney World 'exotic' driving experience

| ORLANDO, Fla.
riding in a Lamborghini was killed in a crash at a speedway
attraction at Walt Disney World because the car was moving too
fast and in the wrong direction, local media reported on Friday,
citing a review of last spring's accident.
Gary Terry, 36, an instructor and senior manager for the
Exotic Driving Experience, died while a guest driver was driving
the vehicle, which was moving at 102 miles per hour (164 kph),
according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Tavon Watson, 24, lost control and crashed the Lamborghini
into a guard rail, the Florida Highway Patrol said when the
accident happened in April. Watson, who was taking the drive as
a 24th birthday treat, suffered only minor
injuries.
State investigators reviewing the crash found the track was
designed for cars to be driven in a counterclockwise direction.
However, the attraction was running cars in the opposite
direction, the newspaper reported.
As a result, the Lamborghini hit the wrong end of a guard
rail where there was no crash cushion. The rail penetrated four
feet into the car, hitting Terry as he sat in the passenger
seat, according to the newspaper.
Crash investigator Corporal David Rodriguez told the
Sentinel that Terry probably would not have died if the car had
been traveling in the direction for which the track was
designed.
The highway patrol confirmed to Reuters that the report was
completed but would not provide a copy electronically and did
not return a call to answer questions about it.
Disney owns the speedway property but the attraction
was offered by Petty Holdings, a North Carolina-based company
which markets products licensed under the name of retired NASCAR
stock car racer Richard Petty.
A Disney spokeswoman said the attraction officially closed
on Aug. 9 and the speedway is not currently in use. Questions
regarding the accident were referred to Petty Holdings.
Petty Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The highway patrol told the newspaper that no charges would
be filed because the accident happened on private property
during a sanctioned event.
The attraction's website noted that no racing experience was
required to drive one of the exotic cars, which also included
Ferraris, Audis, Nissans and Porsches.
The instructor had a throttle control but no pedals or
steering wheel, a Petty Holdings spokeswoman said after the
accident.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)