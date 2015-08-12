Florida high-speed rail project challenged by archaeologist

| MIAMI
MIAMI Aug 12 A prominent Florida archaeologist
says crews working on a high-speed rail project to connect Miami
and Orlando failed to tell regulators about plans to dig near an
ancient Native American site that he complains has disturbed
ancient artifacts.
"There were hundreds of artifacts that were uncovered,"
Robert Carr, executive director of the Archaeological and
Historical Conservancy, said in an interview on Wednesday. He
said he noticed construction work late last month in an area in
north Miami that was once a Tequesta Indian village.
Among the artifacts dug up were conch shells and primitive
axes, said Carr, who has worked on a number of Tequesta sites
and done research for Martin County in southeast Florida, which
strongly opposes the rail project.
The work is for All Aboard Florida, a 235-mile, $2.25
billion high-speed line expected to open in 2017. Its parent
company, Florida East Coast Industries, is owned by investment
firm Fortress Investment Group LLC.
Mass transit advocates say the rail link is badly needed to
take cars off congested highways and that environmental concerns
have been greatly exaggerated by critics seeking to find any
means to derail the project.
Opponents of the project have slammed it as a financial
boondoggle. Community activists in Vero Beach, about 140 miles
(225 km) north of Miami, are also suing on environmental
grounds, saying it would cut through a site where Ice Age-era
remains of humans and other animals were found in the early 20th
century.
The work at the north Miami site, involved a 2-foot (60-cm)
deep trench to lay fiber-optic cable, Carr said.
"We have proper permissions for our work at the site, and we
take all of our procedural obligations very seriously," All
Aboard said in an emailed statement, adding it was working
closely with historic preservation officials in Miami.
The Tequesta tribe is believed to have lived in South
Florida from about 2,000 years ago until the 18th century.
Carr said that before the work, All Aboard had agreed there
would be no adverse impact to the site. A 2012 report to the
Federal Railroad Administration said the project would only
include surface work and "no archaeological testing in advance
of these improvements is warranted as there will be no adverse
archaeological effects."
The dispute is one in a string of conflicts pitting civic
activists against developers as South Florida undergoes another
real estate boom.
After a heated disagreement last year, a Miami developer
agreed to redesign a 34-storey hotel project to exhibit the site
of a Tequesta village dating back two millennia.
Another developer was forced to sell land back to the state
after a ceremonial Tequesta site called the Miami Circle was
uncovered in 1998.
"We're in the midst of a major building boom," Carr said.
"We're not telling them they shouldn't build. They should do it
in the right way with respect to these historical sites."
(Editing by David Adams and Peter Cooney)