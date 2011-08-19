Spain's Banco Sabadell acquires Florida's Lydian

* Move boosts Sabadell's presence in Florida

* Acquisition assisted by FDIC

* Takeover target had $1.2 billion in customer deposits

MIAMI, Aug 19 Sabadell United Bank, a unit of Spain's Banco Sabadell SA (SABE.MC), announced its takeover of Lydian Private Bank of Florida on Friday in a deal assisted by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

In a news release, Sabadell United said it purchased "substantially all of the assets" of Florida-based Lydian, while also assuming "certain liabilities" of the bank.

The deal follows the appointment of the FDIC as a receiver of Lydian, the news release said.

It added that the FDIC would bear 80 percent of the impairment losses on certain loans acquired by Sabadell United, as part of a loss-share agreement.

"Sabadell United Bank has acquired assets totaling $1.6 billion net at a discount or approximately $176 million and liabilities totaling $1.6 billion, including $1.2 billion in customer deposits," the release said.

Sabadell United already operates branches in Florida's southeast Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and Friday's deal marks its fourth acquisition in the state.

With the latest purchase, Sabadell expands its network of branches to 25 locations across six Florida counties, while bolstering its private banking and wealth management services, the news release said.

It quoted Fernando Perez-Hickman, Sabadell's chairman of the Americas, as saying the Spanish-controlled bank now had about $7.3 billion in deposits and assets under management in the fourth-largest U.S. state. (Reporting by Tom Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)