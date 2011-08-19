Spain's Banco Sabadell acquires Florida's Lydian

* Move boosts Sabadell's presence in Florida
* Acquisition assisted by FDIC
* Takeover target had $1.2 billion in customer deposits
MIAMI, Aug 19 Sabadell United Bank, a unit of
Spain's Banco Sabadell SA (SABE.MC), announced its takeover of
Lydian Private Bank of Florida on Friday in a deal assisted by
the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
In a news release, Sabadell United said it purchased
"substantially all of the assets" of Florida-based Lydian,
while also assuming "certain liabilities" of the bank.
The deal follows the appointment of the FDIC as a receiver
of Lydian, the news release said.
It added that the FDIC would bear 80 percent of the
impairment losses on certain loans acquired by Sabadell United,
as part of a loss-share agreement.
"Sabadell United Bank has acquired assets totaling $1.6
billion net at a discount or approximately $176 million and
liabilities totaling $1.6 billion, including $1.2 billion in
customer deposits," the release said.
Sabadell United already operates branches in Florida's
southeast Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and
Friday's deal marks its fourth acquisition in the state.
With the latest purchase, Sabadell expands its network of
branches to 25 locations across six Florida counties, while
bolstering its private banking and wealth management services,
the news release said.
It quoted Fernando Perez-Hickman, Sabadell's chairman of
the Americas, as saying the Spanish-controlled bank now had
about $7.3 billion in deposits and assets under management in
the fourth-largest U.S. state.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)