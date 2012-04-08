UPDATE 1-Trayvon Martin call was "mistake, not deliberate" -- NBC

By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, April 7 NBC News' decision to air an
edited call from George Zimmerman to police in the moments
before he shot Trayvon Martin was "a mistake and not a
deliberate act to misrepresent the phone call," according the
president of network's news division.
The edit in question, which aired on the network's flagship
"Today" morning show last week, made it appear that Zimmerman
told police that Martin was black without being prompted, when,
in fact, the full tape reveals that the neighborhood watch
captain only did so when responding to a question posed by a
dispatcher.
Under growing public pressure to explain the incident, NBC
News President Steve Capus provided Reuters with the fullest
explanation to date of how the edited call made it on air and
what the network is doing to prevent such a consequential error
from happening again.
Capus confirmed a previous Reuters report that an internal
network investigation had determined that a producer made the
editing error, and that the network's editorial controls -
including senior broadcast producer oversight, script editors
and often legal and standards department reviews of sensitive
material to be broadcast - simply missed the selective editing
of the phone call.
He said the producer has been fired and "several people"
involved were disciplined, though he declined to specify the
nature of the disciplinary actions, saying they were internal
personnel matters.
Sources at the network told Reuters on Thursday that NBC
News executives did not know the emergency call was misleadingly
edited until news reports surfaced days later on blogs
including newsbusters.org and Breitbart.com.
Those blogs, along with media critics and rival networks,
have charged that the edited call has inflamed racial tensions
in an already volatile situation.
Sources inside the network have told Reuters that NBC News
brass interviewed more than a dozen staffers during its
investigation of the matter.
As part of the investigation, the producer who edited the
call was questioned extensively about motivation, and it was
determined that the person had cut the video clip down to meet a
maximum time requirement for the length of the segment - a
common pressure in morning television - and inadvertently edited
the call in a way that proved misleading.
NBC News has apologized for the incident, saying in a
statement to Reuters earlier this week that there was "an
editing error in the production process," but insisting the
results of the internal investigation would not be announced
publicly.
Capus said that the network "takes its responsibility
seriously" and has undertaken rigorous efforts to formalize the
editorial safeguards in place at the network.
He said that NBC News' broadcast standards department, led
by David McCormick, has been holding meetings with various NBC
News shows, as well as the network's specialized units, which
handle sometimes complicated subjects like medical or legal
news. Capus added that he also is holding meetings among the
network executives to reinforce the lessons learned from the
investigation into the edited call.
SHARPTON CONTROVERSY
Capus has also worked in recent days to quell both external
and internal criticism over the network's coverage of the highly
charged news story - most of it focused on the central role that
civil rights activist and MSNBC talk show host Reverend Al
Sharpton has played in the case.
Sharpton, who hosts MSNBC's "Politics Daily" and offers
regular commentary on the case, has also served as an advocate
for the Martin family by leading rallies demanding Zimmerman's
arrest, appearing beside Martin's anguished parents, and
conducting closed door meetings with prosecutors and local
officials on the Martin family's behalf. A call to Sharpton for
comment Saturday was not returned.
Externally, media critics including Howard Kurtz, host of
CNN's "Reliable Sources" and a columnist for The Daily Beast,
have criticized the network for allowing Sharpton to play a dual
role as both activist and commentator.
"Even commentators have to abide by certain rules," Kurtz
wrote last month. "And in this case, by playing both sides of
the camera, Rev. Al has obliterated them."
Internally, some NBC news staffers have complained that
Sharpton's unique role in the case has compounded the damage to
NBC News' reputation that the edited tape caused, and
contributed to an impression among its critics that the network
as a whole is biased against Zimmerman, according to sources.
Capus refuted that claim.
"Reverend Sharpton is a talk show host on MSNBC," Capus
said. "We believe there's a distinction between the role he
plays and our front line journalists who are part of NBC's news
gathering and reporting. This is a large news
organization that has many people involved in any number of
different aspects of coverage and commentary. That's the
distinction we've made as a news organization."
MSNBC chief executive Phil Griffin has defended Sharpton's
dual role as well, saying that as long as the longtime civil
rights activist is upfront about his advocacy activity, he would
be allowed on a "case by case basis" to both participate in and
comment for MSNBC on issues and stories that interest him.
Griffin has credited Sharpton with turning the Martin case into
a national news story.
