REFILE-Florida ballot drive seeks to boost solar energy in Sunshine State

(Refiles to add Fla. to dateline)

By Bill Cotterell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Jan 14 A broad Florida coalition of business, conservative and conservation groups came together Wednesday for a public petition drive aimed at amending the state's constitution to promote solar energy in Florida.

"Every hour of every day, enough solar energy hits the face of the earth to power the needs of humanity for a whole year. The only thing that's lacking is the political will and the innovation to capture that power," Stephen Smith, director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, said at a news conference announcing the campaign.

He said state legislators and the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, are "corrupted" by campaign contributions and lobbying power of big electricity companies that do not want citizens to provide their own power - or sell a little to their neighbors.

The Floridians for Solar Choice campaign includes the Florida Retail Federation, the Christian Coalition of America, the Tea Party, and the Libertarian Party of Florida, Republican Liberty Caucus, and some small businesses involved in assembling rooftop solar panels and other alternative energy systems.

The Florida Retail Association has 6,000 members statewide, including major box stories such as Publix Super Markets , Wal-Mart, Target and Lowe's.

The ballot initiative would stop state government and utility companies from restricting operation of "local solar electricity" systems of up to two megawatts. The local solar installations could serve the electricity needs of their owners or neighboring customers.

Florida law prohibits third party sale of electricity by anyone other than the state's utility companies, such as Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy.

Randy Miller, a longtime Tallahassee lobbyist and vice president of the Florida Retail Federation, said power is the second-biggest expense after payroll for most stores in Florida. He said a company like Wal-Mart should be allowed to put solar panels on roofs of its stores, or nearby land, to hold down operating costs and possibly generate some profits through third party sale to neighboring businesses.

"Locking in competitive energy prices will keep costs for groceries and other goods from escalating while creating local jobs," Miller said.

Getting an amendment on the ballot requires about 700,000 voter signatures, to be verified by February 2016.

Scott McIntyre, president of the Florida Alliance for Renewable Energy, said thousands of jobs could be created by letting businesses install their own systems and resell some electricity. (Editing by David Adams and Bill Trott)