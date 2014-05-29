Florida man must pay $2.2 mln penalty for Swiss bank account

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 28 A Florida man must pay more
than $2.2 million in civil penalties for failing to file the
required forms for his Swiss bank account, a federal jury said
on Wednesday.
After a trial that began May 19, the jury found Carl Zwerner
liable for failing to report the account to the U.S. Treasury
Department from 2004 to 2006, though it found that he does not
owe a penalty for 2007, court filings show.
U.S. tax regulations require all American taxpayers with at
least $10,000 in a foreign bank account to file a Report of
Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, known as a FBAR, in order
to assess the proper taxes.
The Justice Department, which brought the lawsuit against
Zwerner, sought to penalize him 50 percent of the value of the
account in each of the four years he allegedly failed to file
the reports.
The Swiss account, held at Dutch bank ABN AMRO, was worth
about $1.5 million during the period in question, according to
court documents.
Zwerner's lawyer, Martin Press, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment on Wednesday evening.
According to defense filings, Zwerner filed FBARs and
amended tax returns for the years in question several years ago
after learning of his obligation but was denied admission to a
voluntary disclosure program that would have capped his
potential maximum penalties.
The U.S. government has intensified its pursuit of offshore
tax dodgers in recent years, pressing banks in Switzerland to
turn over information about American account holders and
allowing some taxpayers to avoid prosecution by voluntarily
disclosing their assets and paying a penalty.
On Tuesday, a former UBS AG banker who pleaded guilty to
helping wealthy Americans escape taxes and agreed to cooperate
with investigators was sentenced to five years of probation.
Last week, Credit Suisse pleaded guilty to one criminal
charge and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for
helping Americans evade taxes, becoming the largest bank to
plead guilty in the United States in decades.
The case is U.S. v. Zwerner, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Florida, No. 13-cv-22082.
