UPDATE 3-Flu reaches epidemic level in U.S., says CDC

* Nine of 10 U.S. regions have "elevated" flu activity
* Scientists say vaccine is 62 percent effective
* Flu may have peaked early in some regions
By Sharon Begley
Jan 11 Influenza has officially reached epidemic
proportions in the United States, with 7.3 percent of deaths
last week caused by pneumonia and the flu, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
The early start and fast spread of flu this season -
especially after 2011-2012's very mild outbreak - has
overwhelmed doctors' offices and hospitals, forcing some
patients to wait through the night to be seen in emergency
departments.
Nine of the 10 U.S. regions had "elevated" flu activity last
week, confirming that seasonal flu has spread across the country
and reached high levels several weeks before the usual late
January or February, CDC reported.
Only one region - the Southwest and California - had
"normal" flu activity last week.
Tens of thousands of Americans die every year from flu, even
in non-epidemic years. The threshold for an epidemic is that it
causes more than 7.2 percent of deaths, but as yet there is no
definitive count of the total caused by flu this year.
In Boston, flu cases are 10 times higher than they were last
year, causing Mayor Thomas Menino to declare a public health
emergency on Wednesday.
In Illinois, 24 hospitals struggling to cope with the flood
of flu cases had to turn away people arriving in the emergency
department, while in Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley Hospital
outside Allentown has set up a tent for people who arrive with
less-severe flu.
A total of 20 children have now died from this season's flu,
up two from the previous week, the CDC said. That compares to 34
during the full 2011-2012 flu season and 282 during the severe
2009-2010 season.
The outbreak has led to attempts at prevention that go
beyond the standard advice of getting vaccinated, avoiding
contact with sick people and frequently washing hands with soap.
In Boston, the Catholic Archdiocese has told priests they
could suspend the offering of communion wine using a shared
chalice and bow rather than shake hands while exchanging the
Sign of Peace, a Christian greeting.
Auxiliary Bishop Robert P. Deeley urged priests to use hand
sanitizer before and after communion and to avoid touching
congregants' tongues or hands. He said parishioners who were ill
"should remain at home and return to church when they are well."
'MODERATELY EFFECTIVE' VACCINE
While flu vaccines offer protection, they are not failsafe.
This year's flu vaccine is 62 percent effective, scientists
reported on Friday in the CDC's weekly publication, meaning that
almost four in 10 people who receive the vaccine and are exposed
to the virus will nevertheless become infected.
This is considered "moderate" effectiveness and is in line
with previous years' flu vaccines, which range from 50 percent
to 70 percent effective, Dr. Joseph Bresee, chief of the CDC's
influenza division, told reporters.
Experts recommend the vaccine for everyone over 6 months of
age. Even if it does not prevent flu, immunization can reduce
the severity of the illness, preventing pneumonia and other
life-threatening results of flu.
Public health authorities were correct in their forecast of
which flu strains would emerge this season and therefore what
vaccine to make: one that contains two strains of influenza A
and one strain of influenza B. An A strain, called H3N2,
predominates this season, though the B strain has caused about
20 percent of cases.
About 10 percent of cases have been caused by a B strain
that is not in the vaccine, which "has space for only three
strains," CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said.
Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, a co-author
of the vaccine-effectiveness study told Reuters this year's
vaccine was "a good vaccine, but not a great vaccine."
It is less effective for the frail elderly, for people
receiving chemotherapy for cancer, and for people taking oral
steroids, as their immune systems have been weakened and are
often unable to produce an effective number of antibodies in
response to the vaccine.
One reason flu vaccines are far from perfect, said Monto, is
where in the body the viruses find a home - congregating on the
surface of small airways in the respiratory tract, while
virus-fighting antibodies that are stimulated by vaccines mostly
stay in the bloodstream.
According to the most recent CDC data, 37 percent of
Americans - 112 million people - had received the flu vaccine as
of mid-November.
Of the 135 million doses produced this year, 128 million
have been distributed to doctors' offices, drug stores, clinics
and other facilities.
Although public health officials believe enough doses were
produced, some spot shortages have developed. "You may have to
call a few places," before finding one with vaccine, said the
CDC's Bresee, "but it should be available."
MAY HAVE PEAKED
In its weekly flu update on Friday, the CDC reported that 24
of the 50 U.S. states as well as New York City had experienced
"high activity" in flu-like illnesses last week. In 16 states,
activity was moderate, while in 10 it was low or minimal.
The 24 states reporting high activity was down from 29 the
previous week, raising hopes that the disease may have peaked in
some regions, particularly the Southeast, and that a flu season
that began early may also end early. It typically starts in
December, peaks in January or February and peters out by late
March or early April.
The percentage of visits to healthcare providers last week
for flu-like illness - 4.3 percent - is comparable to that
during the 2007-2008 flu season, which was characterized as
"moderately severe" but which peaked some two months later. By
comparison, in the 2009 H1N1 "swine" flu pandemic, 7.7 percent
of visits were for flu-like illness.