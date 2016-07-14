BRIEF-U.S. Congress approves GMO labeling bill

July 13 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that would for the first time require food to carry labels listing genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), sending it to President Barack Obama for signing into law.

* Lawmakers in the House voted 306-117 for the bill, which would display GMO contents with words, pictures or a bar code that can be scanned with smartphones.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture would decide which ingredients would be considered genetically modified.

* The White House has signaled that Obama would sign the legislation, which the Senate passed on July 7

* Some Democrats criticized the bill, saying the labeling system fails to provide clear, transparent information and was tailored for industry instead of consumers.

