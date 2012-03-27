U.S. consumer groups demand GMO labeling, question food safety

* FDA response due on petition seeking labeling of GMO foods
* Next step could be lawsuit, petitioners say
* California initiative also calls for mandated labeling
* Opponents say labeling would be costly, needless
By Carey Gillam
March 27 Critics of genetically modified crops
are making new demands for government mandated labeling to
identify foods on grocer shelves that contain ingredients from
transgenic corn, soybeans and other crops.
Labeling drives are underway on both state and federal
levels, and on Tuesday several U.S. consumer groups released a
survey and results of a petition drive that they say shows
overwhelming consumer support for labeling of foods containing
genetically modified organisms (GMO).
"People believe they have a right to know what goes into
their bodies," said Mark Mellman, a public opinion pollster and
consultant.
The Mellman Group survey released Tuesday said based on a
polling of 1,000 voters last month, about 91 percent support
labeling of GMO foods while 5 percent oppose such a move.
Support was nearly equal among Democrats, Republicans and
Independents.
The survey was commissioned by a group called "Just Label
It" that includes organic farming groups, along with
representatives from the medical and retail industries and some
faith-based groups. Similar surveys issued recently have also
shown widespread support for labeling as consumers express
increasing concern about overall food safety.
The Just Label It group, which filed its petition with the
Food & Drug Administration on October 12, 2011, claims to have
more than 1 million signers.
Tuesday marks the end of the 180-day comment period that
precedes a formal FDA response. Petitioners say that the
petition process allows them to pursue "judicial review" if FDA
fails to act.
"Should it be denied the next step we would consider would
be litigation," said environmental attorney Andrew Kimbrell who
wrote the petition.
"The GMO issue is finally getting traction in the U.S., in
the form of an overwhelming preference for labeling among
consumers across the political spectrum," said Ken Cook,
president of the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit
public health and environment advocacy organization.
FDA declined to discuss the labeling petition, saying that
it would respond directly to the petitioner. But a spokeswoman
did say that FDA's position on labeling of genetically modified
foods is rooted in the premise that there is no "material
difference" in foods containing ingredients from genetically
modified crops and foods made from conventional crops.
"Companies are welcome to label their products on a
voluntary basis as long as it's truthful and not misleading, and
it doesn't imply that it's somehow better than the conventional
counterpart," said Siobhan DeLancey, an FDA spokeswoman.
Alongside the national push, the GMO labeling debate is also
active in California, where a grassroots coalition of consumer,
public health and environmental organizations has submitted what
it calls the "California Right to Know Genetically Engineered
Food Act" to the state Attorney General.
Backers of the measure must obtain more than 500,000
signatures by April 22 to get it on the November ballot. They
say that in addition to giving consumers information about what
they are eating, labeling would also allow health professionals
to track potential adverse health impacts of GMO foods.
The question of safety is separate, though related, from the
issue of labeling, according to Mellman.
"Calories aren't unsafe... but people want to know what
they're ingesting," he said.
A recent study by the Grocery Manufacturers Association said
about 80 percent of packaged foods contain genetically
engineered ingredients.
Leading biotech crop developer Monsanto Co. and
other agricultural biotech seed companies are opposed to
labeling, saying it misleads consumers and there is no safety
concern with GMOs.
As well, opponents of labeling say mandatory labeling would
be costly, increasing food prices for consumers, cost taxpayers
for enforcement, and trigger costly litigation.
More than 40 countries have some requirements for labeling
of genetically engineered foods, with Europe a prominent leader
in mistrust of genetic alterations to crops.