UPDATE 1-Group urges Energy Star-like labels for U.S. food

* Institute of Medicine calls for major strategy shift
* New system should be similar to Energy Star labels
* Industry says consumers want to make their own choices
(Adds comment from health advocacy group)
By Martinne Geller
Oct 20 U.S. agencies should create a new,
unified nutrition rating system, using symbols on the front of
food and drink packaging to help consumers buy healthier foods,
an influential advisory group said on Thursday.
The labeling system should graphically convey calorie
counts by serving size, according to a report issued by the
Institute of Medicine. It should also use a point system to
show whether the amounts of saturated and trans fats, sodium
and added sugars are below certain thresholds, the group said.
"Our report offers a path to develop an Energy Star
equivalent for foods and beverages," said Northwestern
University professor Ellen Wartella, who chairs the committee
that wrote the report. She was referring to the government-run
labeling system that lets shoppers easily identify appliances
that meet certain standards of energy efficiency.
Government agencies often call on the Institute of
Medicine, a Washington-based nonprofit group, to provide
guidance before they make changes to regulations.
A unified system should encourage food retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N) to prominently
display products that meet the standard, the report said. It
should also motivate food and beverage makers from Coca-Cola Co
(KO.N) to Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N to make their products
healthier.
Most food and drink companies have moved in that direction,
but critics say they have not gone far enough, given the
nation's obesity epidemic.
Given the lack of uniformity on U.S. food labels and the
continuing disconnect between nutritional recommendations and
Americans' actual diets, Congress asked the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention to examine existing ratings systems with
the Institute and outline the benefits of a single system.
The resulting report said the system should apply to all
foods and beverages and replace any other symbols in current
use. It should be simple and universally understandable, use a
ranking system and interpret nutrition information so that it
offers guidance rather than straight facts, the report said.
"It is time for a fundamental shift in strategy," the
report said. "A move away from systems that mostly provide
nutrition information without clear guidance about its
healthfulness, and toward one that encourages healthier food
choices through simplicity, visual clarity and the ability to
convey meaning without written information."
DIFFERENT APPROACHES
U.S. regulators have called for clear and accurate labels
on the front of packages to help fight obesity, which is a
growing problem for U.S. policymakers.
Children today are likely to have a shorter life span than
their parents. This will affect their ability to work and pay
taxes, while threatening to drive up healthcare costs.
The Institute of Medicine and the Food and Drug
Administration have been working on guidelines for the type of
nutrition information on the front of packages.
In January, several food and drink makers announced their
own system, called Facts up Front, ahead of U.S. regulators.
The new labels list calories, saturated fat, sodium and total
sugars on the front of packages.
Backers said the industry was responding to a request from
first lady Michelle Obama, who has taken on childhood obesity
as her signature issue.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest, a nonprofit
health advocacy group, said the Institute's proposal was "far
preferable" to Facts Up Front, since it would use a simple icon
with zero to three check marks that would let shoppers know
quickly about the healthfulness of a product.
"The industry hopes to preempt more consumer-friendly
requirements by the FDA," CSPI Director Michael Jacobson said
in a statement. "The industry's complex scheme requires
consumers to consider the amounts of calories and four to six
nutrients, without any numerical score or useful symbols to
convey a food's nutritional value."
For its part, the Grocery Manufacturers Association stood
by the Facts Up Front program, saying it was based on
consumers' preference for the facts and the freedom to make
their own choices.
"The most effective programs are those that consumers
embrace, and consumers have said repeatedly that they want to
make their own judgments, rather than have government tell them
what they should and should not eat," said a statement from the
association.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says
two-thirds of American adults and 15 percent of children are
overweight or obese, although in some states the rate for
children is above 30 percent.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; additional
reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington; editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Andre Grenon)