UPDATE 1-Safeway to stop buying "pink slime" beef filler

WASHINGTON, March 21 Safeway Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
supermarket operator, will stop buying ground beef with the
ammonia-treated beef filler critics call "pink slime" because of
widespread customer concern, the company said on Wednesday.
In a related move, the No. 3 U.S. supermarket chain,
Supervalu Inc, announced it would stop buying fresh ground beef
containing the filler for its grocery stores.
The halt is a fresh blow to use of the ground beef filler,
also known as lean finely textured beef, which has drawn
criticism from food activists.
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and
industry experts said the filler is safe, "recent news stories
have caused considerable consumer concern about this product,"
Safeway said in a statement.
"Safeway will no longer purchase ground beef containing lean
finely textured beef," the company said.
"Effective today, Supervalu has made the decision to no
longer purchase fresh ground beef containing finely textured
beef for any of our traditional retail stores," Supervalu
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The filler triggered a public outcry this month when the
Internet news source The Daily reported that 7 million pounds of
the product would appear in school lunches this spring.
After a furor over the report, the USDA said last week it
was allowing school districts to opt out of using the beef
filler starting next school year.
Fast-food chain McDonald's Corp stopped putting the
USDA-approved ammonia-treated meat into its hamburgers in August
after activists, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, drew
attention to the additive.