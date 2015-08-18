College athletes look to antitrust case as best hope for payday

| NEW YORK/DETROIT
NEW YORK/DETROIT Aug 18 Football players at
Northwestern University may have lost a bid to unionize on
Monday, but a broader legal challenge has targeted the practice
of excluding college athletes from sharing in the multibillion
dollar bonanza they help generate.
Alleging the current system of providing scholarships, but
no pay, to the country's best athletes violates U.S. antitrust
law, a group of football and men's basketball players is suing
the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
The Northwestern players were dealt a defeat when the
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) denied their petition to
organize a union. But its ruling declined to rule on the case's
central issue: whether the athletes are truly amateurs, as the
NCAA argues, given the massive revenue they generate for their
schools.
That question is squarely at the heart of the 2014 antitrust
lawsuit, which claims the NCAA and its biggest conferences
constitute an "unlawful cartel" that should be forced to
compensate athletes with a share of its earnings.
The lawsuit, filed by the prominent sports lawyer Jeffrey
Kessler on behalf of the players poses a threat to the NCAA's
"amateur" model, since it seeks a free market for athletes' pay.
"That's the key litigation," said lawyer John Adam, who
represented the Northwestern players before the NLRB. "College
sport is great, but it's a business. Anyone who doesn't think
it's a business isn't keeping up with reality."
The NCAA declined to comment on Tuesday on future challenges
but has defended its amateur rules as key to preserving the
college sports system.
The NCAA reported $871.6 million in revenue in 2011-12,
mostly from media rights, including a $10.8 billion, 14-year
contract with broadcaster CBS.
FOCUS ON ANTITRUST
Former Northwestern quarterback Kain Coulter, who
spearheaded the NLRB case, told Reuters all options remain on
the table.
"We're definitely going to test the waters and see what
schools are out there, what players are willing to stand up,"
Coulter said.
But labor law experts said such cases, complicated by the
patchwork of private colleges like Northwestern and the public
ones that tend to dominate college athletics, were long shots
and the antitrust litigation is more likely to succeed.
Kessler, the lawyer on the antitrust case, said the NLRB
ruling "does underscore that antitrust is the most viable route
for the players in basketball and football to vindicate their
rights."
While the labor board was reluctant to rule on an issue
affecting state-run public schools, given its lack of
jurisdiction over them, a federal court ruling on antitrust
grounds would apply equally to every school.
Professional players unions have historically used
"whichever one has the best prospect of success," said Michael
LeRoy, law professor at the University of Illinois.
For example, National Football League players sued the
league for antitrust violations after their failed 1987 strike,
LeRoy said. Kessler, the lawyer leading the NCAA case, won a
jury verdict declaring the NFL's free agency system illegal in
1992, also on antitrust grounds.
Courts have generally held that labor law trumps antitrust
law when a collective bargaining relationship exists, said
Tulane University law professor Gabriel Feldman. But that
clearly would not be the case with college athletics given the
lack of an existing union structure.
By declining to take up the unionization issue, the NLRB may
have made it easier to mount an antitrust challenge that, if
successful, would "fundamentally change the structure of college
sports," Feldman said.
SUPREME COURT BOUND?
The NCAA has already lost one antitrust case, when U.S.
District Judge Claudia Wilken ruled last year that it cannot
prevent athletes from earning money from the use of their names
and likenesses in broadcasts and video games.
That landmark ruling, in a case brought by former UCLA
basketball star Ed O'Bannon, is on hold pending an appeal by the
NCAA.
Wilken is also overseeing Kessler's lawsuit, but the case
will be transferred to New Jersey where it was initially filed
if it reaches trial.
Marc Edelman, a law professor at the City University of New
York, said the case is "extraordinarily strong" on the law,
especially given the O'Bannon ruling, but that judges sometimes
consider political pressure as well.
Matt Mitten, a sports law professor at Marquette University,
and Andrew Zimbalist, a sports economist at Smith College, both
said they expect the issue to ultimately land at the U.S.
Supreme Court, delaying final resolution for a couple of years.
Meanwhile, the increased public attention has helped improve
benefits for athletes at some schools, including more
scholarship money, advocates for athlete pay said.
"That's what the NLRB case was about: by simply filing a
one-page petition, they caused the entire nation to look at it
and discuss it," Adam said.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York and Ben Klayman in Detroit;
Additional reporting by Robert Iafolla in Washington; Writing by
Joseph Ax; Editing by Christian Plumb, Noeleen Walder and Ken
Wills)