版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 01:36 BJT

Former Ford chief William Clay Ford Sr. dead of pneumonia

DETROIT, March 9 William Clay Ford Sr., the last surviving grandchild of Ford Motor Co founder Henry Ford, died on Sunday at age 88, the company said.

Ford, owner of the NFL's Detroit Lions and father of William Clay Ford Jr., executive chairman of the automaker, died of pneumonia at his home in the Detroit suburb Grosse Pointe Shores.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐