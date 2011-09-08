UPDATE 3-U.S. appeals court rejects mortgage database suit

* Lawsuit alleged MERS facilitated predatory lending
* Several lenders targeted, including BofA and JPMorgan
* Plaintiffs were not misinformed about MERS-court ruling
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 A lawsuit accusing
several mortgage lenders of fraud over home loans maintained
within the industry's private electronic database cannot
proceed, according to a U.S. appeals court ruling.
The lawsuit targeted lenders, including Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo
(WFC.N), over their use of the Mortgage Electronic Registration
System.
MERS, a unit of Merscorp Inc of Reston, Virginia, owns the
computerized registry which tracks the transfer of the
beneficial interest in home loans, as well as any changes in
loan servicers. It was also a defendant.
Mortgage loan giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and several
of the largest U.S. banks established MERS in 1995 to
circumvent the costly and cumbersome process of transferring
ownership of mortgages and recording the changes with county
clerks.
However, MERS's role in foreclosure cases has made it a
lightning rod in recent months in other court decisions which
have held that loan servicers' use of the registry violates
basic real estate and mortgage laws.
Bill Nebeker, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said they had
not yet decided whether to appeal Wednesday's ruling from the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
A proposed class action in an Arizona federal court alleged
a conspiracy among MERS members to commit fraud and facilitate
predatory lending practices.
The MERS system made it impossible for borrowers or
regulators to track changes in lenders, according to a court
filing.
A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit, and on Wednesday
the 9th Circuit upheld that decision.
"Although the plaintiffs allege that aspects of the MERS
system are fraudulent, they cannot establish that they were
misinformed about the MERS system," wrote Judge Consuelo
Callahan for the unanimous three judge 9th Circuit panel.
Merscorp spokeswoman Janis Smith said the company is "quite
pleased" by the latest ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, especially since it didn't give the plaintiffs a
chance to refashion their allegations.
"There's some finality to it in that sense," Smith
said.
However, a separate multi-district class action against
MERS is also being litigated before the same Arizona judge.
The 9th Circuit ruling will likely lead to a dismissal of
that case as well, Nebeker said. But the multi-district case
has a different procedural history that will fare better on
appeal, Nebeker said.
Representatives for Bank of America and Wells Fargo did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. A JPMorgan Chase
spokesman declined to comment.
Besides Arizona, the 9th Circuit covers other states in the
Western United States hard hit by the housing crisis, including
California and Nevada.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Olga Cervantes, Carlos
Almendarez and Arturo Maximo, individually and on behalf of a
class of similarly situated individuals v. Countrywide Home
Loans Inc. et al., 09-17364.
