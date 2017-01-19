版本:
2017年 1月 20日

ITC gets Canadian approval for Ontario-Pennsylvania Lake Erie power line

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 19 Canada's National Energy Board has approved ITC Holdings Corp's proposed Lake Erie Connector power line project between Ontario and Pennsylvania, the regulator said on Thursday.

The move came after the United States granted a permit for the project, a 1,000-megawatt, bi-directional, underwater transmission line that would provide the first direct link between the Ontario and PJM power grids, according to ITC.

ITC is a unit of Canadian energy company Fortis Inc . (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Bernard Orr)
