ITC gets Canadian approval for Ontario-Pennsylvania Lake Erie power line

BRIEF-Torex Gold reports a fatal accident
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 19 Canada's National Energy Board has approved ITC Holdings Corp's proposed Lake Erie Connector power line project between Ontario and Pennsylvania, the regulator said on Thursday.
The move came after the United States granted a permit for the project, a 1,000-megawatt, bi-directional, underwater transmission line that would provide the first direct link between the Ontario and PJM power grids, according to ITC.
ITC is a unit of Canadian energy company Fortis Inc . (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Bernard Orr)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by growth across its businesses.
TORONTO, May 25 Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.