U.S. fracking needs broad diesel oversight-lawmakers

 * Lawmakers say narrow definition could lead to loophole
 * Drilling practice mostly exempt from federal oversight
 * Probe found drillers used diesel in fracking 2005-2009
 By Ayesha Rascoe
 WASHINGTON, Aug 8 U.S. lawmakers pressed the
Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to adopt a broad
definition of diesel for its upcoming guidance on use of the
fuel in a natural gas drilling practice that critics say can
taint water supplies.
 The EPA is developing a framework to oversee the use of
diesel in hydraulic fracturing, the only area where the
practice is subject to federal oversight under the Safe
Drinking Water Act.
 A narrow definition of diesel fuel could provide drillers
with a loophole that would allow them to use some forms of
diesel containing toxic chemicals without obtaining a permit,
the lawmakers warned in a letter.
 "We urge you to craft a definition that provides
consistency to industry while serving to protect public health
and the environment," said the letter, signed by House
Democrats Henry Waxman, Edward Markey, Diana DeGette and Rush
Holt.
 Waxman, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, along with Markey and DeGette sponsored a probe that
found 12 oil services firms, including Halliburton (HAL.N) and
BJ Services (BHI.N), injected millions of gallons of fluids
containing the fuel into wells between 2005 and 2009.
 Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, injects a mixture of
water, sand and chemicals into rock formations at high pressure
to force out oil and natural gas.
 Innovations in the decades-old practice have allowed
drillers to tap vast shale gas reserves that previously were
out of reach.
 But the spread of the technique to new areas has prompted a
backlash from homeowners near shale gas developments who
complain the practice has contaminated their drinking water.
 Drillers say fracking is safe, noting that it is carried
out thousands of feet (metres) below ground, much deeper than
most water sources.
 Seeking to allay public concerns, the Obama administration
set up a panel to weigh in on what immediate steps are needed
to improve the public and environmental safety of fracking.
That panel's initial report is due this week.
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)

