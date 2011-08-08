U.S. fracking needs broad diesel oversight-lawmakers

* Lawmakers say narrow definition could lead to loophole

* Drilling practice mostly exempt from federal oversight

* Probe found drillers used diesel in fracking 2005-2009

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 U.S. lawmakers pressed the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to adopt a broad definition of diesel for its upcoming guidance on use of the fuel in a natural gas drilling practice that critics say can taint water supplies.

The EPA is developing a framework to oversee the use of diesel in hydraulic fracturing, the only area where the practice is subject to federal oversight under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

A narrow definition of diesel fuel could provide drillers with a loophole that would allow them to use some forms of diesel containing toxic chemicals without obtaining a permit, the lawmakers warned in a letter.

"We urge you to craft a definition that provides consistency to industry while serving to protect public health and the environment," said the letter, signed by House Democrats Henry Waxman, Edward Markey, Diana DeGette and Rush Holt.

Waxman, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, along with Markey and DeGette sponsored a probe that found 12 oil services firms, including Halliburton ( HAL.N ) and BJ Services ( BHI.N ), injected millions of gallons of fluids containing the fuel into wells between 2005 and 2009. [ID:nN31240520]

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, injects a mixture of water, sand and chemicals into rock formations at high pressure to force out oil and natural gas.

Innovations in the decades-old practice have allowed drillers to tap vast shale gas reserves that previously were out of reach.

But the spread of the technique to new areas has prompted a backlash from homeowners near shale gas developments who complain the practice has contaminated their drinking water.

Drillers say fracking is safe, noting that it is carried out thousands of feet (metres) below ground, much deeper than most water sources.

Seeking to allay public concerns, the Obama administration set up a panel to weigh in on what immediate steps are needed to improve the public and environmental safety of fracking. That panel's initial report is due this week. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)