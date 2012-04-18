U.S. to finalize emissions rules on fracking

WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. environment regulators
are expected to finalize long-delayed rules Wednesday that aim
to slash smog-forming emissions
from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, at oil and natural gas
wells.
The Environmental Protection Agency is under court order to
finalize the rules that have been delayed four times since
September. It said Wednesday it will hold a press conference
call at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) to discuss an announcement on
clean air.
The Obama administration is attempting to balance its
support for an industry that could help the United States become
a major exporter of natural gas with how to address concerns
about its safety.
Environmentalists and health groups have complained that
fracking operations near schools and homes can harm air and
water supplies.
A draft rule the agency issued last July sought to cut
emissions of so-called volatile organic compounds that
contribute to smog by nearly 25 percent across the oil and gas
industry and by 95 percent from wells using the controversial
technique of fracking.
The standards have caused a dispute among environmentalists,
who say equipment that could be added to drilling rigs would
only add minor costs to drilling, and energy companies who say
the costs are much higher and the equipment is not yet fully
available.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, has
said the equipment to capture emissions in the first few days
after fracking is completed could cost about $180,000 per well.
Environmentalists say the number is much less. In addition,
some methane is also captured by the so-called green completion
systems that could be sold to help pay for the equipment, even
with natural gas at very low prices, they said.
Companies including Chesapeake Energy and Exxon
Mobil could be forced by the rules to invest in
pollution control technologies.
The EPA said in July the standards would rely on existing
technologies to cut emissions that can also cause cancer, while
supporting the expansion of oil and gas production.